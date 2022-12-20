Doc Martin star Martin Clunes reveals stunt gone wrong during filming

Ahead of the Doc Martin Christmas special, Martin Clunes caught up with The One Show's Alex Jones and Harry Judd to talk about the final episode – and he had a dramatic story to tell. Reflecting on a shocking turn of events which took place during filming, Martin said: "There's a stunt. I crashed a car by mistake."

He continued: "I was supposed to drive towards the camera, they abandoned the camera, and I was supposed to turn out of that shot, and then the next shot they would cut to would be the stuntman driving it into the tree."

Explaining that the fake snow used on set had caused him to struggle with the car, Martin added: "But I turned and in the fake snow I had no traction and it wouldn't stop so I just glided into a tree."

Asked if he was alright, the Doc Martin star replied: "I was absolutely fine, yes, I sort of saw it coming so it was all ok."

During his time on The One Show, Martin also opened up about saying goodbye to Doc Martin.

"Oh, I'm fine with it. Yeah, I'm great with it," he said, "I think we've had a good innings but it's a healthy time to stop and what better way to stop than when people do want it."

Remaining tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the final episode, Martin simply joked: "There's a grumpy doctor, there's a lot of snow, there's a real turkey."

Since the series began in 2004, the Doc Martin cast has spent a great deal of time filming down in Port Isaac, Cornwall, and as Martin explains, it will forever hold fond memories for him:

"Well it's not going away…it would be a bit weird if I visited it but I don't know…I had a really good…you know I've stood outside that house and stared out to sea," he said.

"You know, so much of our work is standing around waiting, isn't it? And umm, just gazing out to sea, probably more than any other place in my own garden so I feel like I've got a good lung full of it."

