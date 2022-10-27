Doc Martin fans in tears as final episode leaves them on the edge of their seats The series has ended after 18 years

ITV's long-running medical drama, Doc Martin, came to an emotional conclusion on Wednesday night in a tense episode that left viewers in tears.

MORE: Doc Martin: Where are the original cast members now?

In the show's final episode, fans watched as Martin and his family prepared to leave Portwenn and relocate to London for the doctor's new job.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

Their plans to depart the fishing village were derailed by a series of dramatic events, including the disappearance of their dog, Chicken, as well as a serious accident which left Martin in critical condition.

Warning: Spoilers for the final episode ahead!

The cantankerous doctor was taken to hospital after tearing a major artery on barbed wire as he and Louisa fled from a stampede of cows. His near-death experience prompted Martin to reevaluate the important things in life, realising that he didn't want to leave Portwenn after all.

MORE: Who is Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' famous father?

MORE: Ben Miller reveals 'intense' filming experience reprising Doc Martin role

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the emotional but epic final episode, with one person writing: "What a brilliant last episode to #docmartin I am laughing, crying and on edge. Perfect. I just hate to see it end but I know all good things, especially TV shows, should end on a high note. Perfect."

Fans praised the final episode

A second fan commented: "@ITV What a wonderful conclusion to #DocMartin! I was on the edge of my seat - such a dramatic, emotional episode. Thank you to the amazing cast, writers and production crew for ten brilliant series," while a third added: "Brilliant last episode tonight, I honesty thought Doc Martin might die. Looking forward to the Christmas special. Thank you for the shows loved every single one of them #DocMartin."

While viewers were gutted to bid farewell to the show, they expressed their excitement for the upcoming Christmas special. One person wrote: "Absolutely totally gutted #DocMartin is ending. Such realistic storylines and cast that reflect a GP in a close community such as Port Wenn. Bring on Christmas special," while another added: "Absolutely love this show. Absolutely gutted it's ending. TV won't be the same without Doc Martin. Roll on the Christmas special!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.