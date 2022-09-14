Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' Dorset farmhouse is idyllic – details

Martin Clunes is currently on our screens in the final series of Doc Martin, and now that the long-running show is coming to an end, the actor may be able to spend more time at home in Dorset with his wife Philippa.

MORE: Martin Clunes reveals why he made TV appearance in his pyjamas

The 60-year-old and his wife have lived in Beaminster for the past two decades with their daughter Emily, who has since moved to Gloucester to study equestrian science. The couple bought their own farm in 2007, which is home to horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Clunes makes rare comments on family life

"I love the space and the way everything is changing all the time with the seasons. It keeps me in touch with real life," Martin said in an interview with Saga, adding that since filming his role in Vanity Fair he has a recently-discovered passion for carriage driving close to his home, which he says is “a wonderful way of switching off from the world".

MORE: Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' weight loss journey

Martin opened up about his apparently idyllic home life in an interview with Dorset magazine in November 2018, where he said they enjoy exploring the area on foot or by horse, with his favourite horse riding routes over to Hooke Woods, or around his local neighbourhood, where "you can get a fantastic nosey of everyone’s gardens over their hedges".

Martin Clunes lives on a farm in Dorset

He has also revealed that life on the farm had inspired his daughter Emily to pursue an equestrian career. "Everything sort of makes way for the horses, that's very much our sort of primary thing, and that's what my daughter's studying and what she wants to do for the rest of her life, so and we all have our own horses and love working and hanging out with them," Martin said on This Morning.

While he doesn’t share personal photos on social media, Martin did reveal a peek inside his home during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2020, in which he hilariously appeared in his pyjamas. The Doc Martin star's living room has neutral interiors with a pale grey floral patterned sofa next to the window overlooking the garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.