Outlander's Sam Heughan celebrates major achievement - and co-star has the best reaction!

Sam Heughan is celebrating a major achievement this week as he headed to the Esquire Men Of The Year Awards 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Crowned this year's 'International Icon,' the TV star was quick to share the exciting news alongside some behind-the-scenes snaps from the event on Instagram, and it sparked the best reaction from one of his Outlander co-stars.

While Sam's leading lady Caitriona Balfe responded with several clapping emojis, it was Graham McTavish – known for his role as Dougal MacKenzie on the hit period drama – who had fans in stitches with his comment. Simply replying "Oh no," it's clear that the two share a hilarious, bantering relationship.

Sam revealed on Instagram that he'd won the International Icon award

Since meeting on the set of Outlander, Sam and Graham quickly became close friends and they've also gone on to write two books together – The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland, and, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other. They've also starred together in their own travel show, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, which has been renewed for a second season.

Back in November, while thanking American Reality Television Awards and their fans for supporting Men in Kilts, Sam and Graham gave fans another glimpse into their humorous relationship. In the clip, which Sam shared on Instagram, Graham joked:

"And what's even more incredible is that we're actually in separate rooms in the same building." Nodding, Sam replied: "Yes we're basically being kept apart to decompress."

"Basically to restore my sanity," jested Graham, "My therapist is just off camera, actually, but she's here at all times now."

Sam and Graham have a hilarious bond

Sam then added: "If you could keep the noise down that would be great."

Graham also had fans laughing with another post that he recently shared on social media.

To celebrate the release of Sam's book, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Graham posted a series of pictures which showed him looking rather shocked as read through it. The caption read: The slow dawning realisation of what is contained within the pages of Sam's book #waypoints #hemademedoit #nevertobeunseen #aliteraryjourneythroughonemansfeveredodyssey @samheughan."

