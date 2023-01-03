Fans show support for Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown new series after horrific accident The Hawkeye star was involved in a weather-related accident

Jeremy Renner recently wrapped filming on the second season of his Paramount+ drama, Mayor of Kingstown, and following the worrying news that the actor was involved in a horrific plowing accident, fans have been taking to social media to send their well-wishes and support to the star.

MORE: Jeremy Renner's sweet move prior to news of accident and hospitalization

One person noted the upcoming episodes, which are due to land on 15 January, writing in a tweet: "Sorry to hear about Jeremy Renner. I know we all are looking forward to season two of Mayor of Kingstown!"

WATCH: Jeremy Renner stars in official trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season two

Loading the player...

A second added: "I hope ole #JeremyRenner is ok. Been excited about Mayor of Kingstown coming back in few days." A third echoed this: "Hope he has a speedy recovery. I was watching the Mayor of Kingstown on Saturday too now this bad news pops up. You just never know what each day will bring. #JeremyRenner."

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "Going to finally start up Mayor of Kingstown in honor of – and while hoping the best for – Jeremy Renner after the reported accident. #jeremyrenner." There's currently no word on whether or not the accident will affect the release date of the new season.

MORE: Fans devastated as major Netflix series cancelled after one season

MORE: Stonehouse viewers saying same thing about Matthew Macfadyen drama

Mayor of Kingstown season two is due for release on January 15

The actor, who plays the leading role of Mike McLusky in the drama, was involved in a horrific snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Jeremy was airlifted to hospital after he sustained injuries at his ranch in Reno, Nevada, and was then taken into surgery.

A recent statement from his representative told PEOPLE: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.

Fans are showing support for the star

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

It continued: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.