When is Gogglebox's new season out? It's sooner than you'd think!

While the latest series of Gogglebox may have only just come to an end, fans will be pleased to know that the cast will be back very soon with brand new episodes.

The popular Channel 4 show sees families and groups of friends from around the UK give their take on the week's best TV shows. But when exactly is the show returning? Find out everything we know here…

At the end of last month, fan favourite stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley confirmed that the series will be back on our screens in February.

The pair took to Instagram after finishing filming for season 20. In a video, Jenny addressed fans, saying: "It's the end of the series, it's been a good'n."

Lee added: "Thank you so much for your support over the year, and for when Jenny was poorly but now she's back on form, totally. Anyway have a lovely Christmas and we'll see you all in February."

The new series will come just two months after fan favourite TV watchers Marcus Luther and Mica Ven announced their departure from the show.

Jenny and Lee revealed the show will be back in February

The couple, who have become beloved cast members since first appearing on the show back in 2018, wrote in an Instagram statement: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last five years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it's been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"We've had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it's time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us."

Marcus and Mica announced their exit from the show in December

They went on to thank viewers of the show for their support as well as their fellow cast members, writing: "You'll forever be our G'box brothers & sisters 4life."

