Fans devastated as major Netflix series cancelled after one season The show's co-creator confirmed the news on Instagram

Netflix's new drama series 1899 has not been renewed for a second season - and fans are devastated.

The show's co-creator Baran bo Odar confirmed the news on Instagram. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," he wrote.

"We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That's life.

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure," the statement continued. "We love you. Never forget.

Cast members and fans alike expressed their disappointment in the comments section. Aneurin Barnard, who stars as Daniel Solace, wrote: "To all involved in making @netflix1899 this is not how it deserved to end. Thank you Bo and Jantje xxx."

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who plays Krester, added: "We'll see each other again in another simulation. Love you to the moon and back."

Aneurin Barnard stars as Daniel in the drama

Fans also shared their sadness, with one person writing: "Why would Netflix choose to hurt itself by canceling brilliant shows? 1899 was one of the most incredible shows I have ever watched," while another added: "Netflix canceled their best show, then I’m going to cancel my subscription."

A third commented: "Is there any chance it could get picked up by someone else? Please, we need the story in its entirety!"

The new show, which was created by Baran along with Jantje Friese, tells of the mysterious events during the voyage of an emigrant ship from Europe to New York, following a group of immigrants in search of new opportunities.

The synopsis continues: "When they discover a second ship on the open sea that has been missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board turns their crossing to the promised land into a nightmarish mystery. A web of secrets seems to tie the past of each passenger together."

