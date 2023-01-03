Stonehouse viewers saying same thing about Matthew Macfadyen drama

ITV's new drama, Stonehouse, made its highly anticipated debut on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The series stars Matthew Macfadyen as disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse, who attempted to fake his own death.

Taking to Twitter, those who tuned in praised the gripping series. One person wrote: "#Stonehouse is much more than we expected. It's funny, it's dramatic, it's really good! We can't wait to watch the whole thing. So far, It's a light comedy, with remarkable characters that tells a very dark story. What a great job!"

A second viewer tweeted: "Loving this #Stonehouse on ITV. Played very lightly but very enjoyable, I'm old enough to remember the story in the headlines. #MatthewMacfadyen channeling Rowley Birkin and Harry Enfield's Tory Boy at times," while a third added: "I really enjoyed the first episode of #Stonehouse which galloped along with twists and turns. Real-life husband and wife Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes are excellent. As are the rest of the cast. I'm looking forward to the next two episodes. Perfect for New Year viewing."

Other fans applauded Matthew Macfadyen for his performance as the former MP for Walsall North. One person wrote: "The way Matthew Macfadyen delivers a line is just delicious," while another added: "Matthew MacFadyen is always brilliant. Simple as that #Stonehouse."

A third praised other cast members, including Matthew's on and off-screen wife, Keeley Hawes, and Kevin McNally: "Loved watching #Stonehouse tonight. Great performances from Matthew and Keeley. Kevin McNally plays a very good Harold Wilson. Can't wait to binge-watch the series."

For those who have yet to catch up with the three-part series, it tells the story of John Stonehouse, who attempted to fake his own death, leaving his wife and children, as well as his promising political career, behind.

Stonehouse continues on ITV on Tuesday 3 January at 9pm.

