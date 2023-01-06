Who is Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael? All the details The comedian-writer-director is hosting the 80th Golden Globe awards

Jerrod Carmichael will follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and more comedy legends this year as he steps in to host the 80th Golden Globe awards. In a rare feat, the 35-year-old will be presiding over the ceremony solo, a task that only three other hosts have done in its history – but what do we know about the talented stand-up star? Here's everything you need to know…

What TV shows and movies has Jerrod Carmichael starred in?

Jerrod Carmichael has appeared in a number of Hollywood movies, including the 2014 comedy Neighbors and its sequel, Neighbors: Sorority Rising. Taking on the role of Garfield 'Garf' Slade – a member of the Delta Psi Beta sorority led by Zac Efron's character, Teddy Sanders, Jerrod delivered a hilarious performance.

Jerrod starred alongside Zac Efron and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in Neighbors

You might also recognise him from Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and On the Count of Three (2021).

As for Jerrod's TV career, the comedian has starred in three stand-up comedy specials on HBO: Love at the Store (2014), 8 (2017), and Rothaniel (2022). Last year, he also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

The film and TV star hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in April 2022

What is Jerrod Carmichael's net worth?

Jerrod Carmichael was crowned the top earner on People With Money's top 10 highest-paid comedians for 2023 list. According to the publication, he has an estimated $46 million in combined earnings.

The 35-year-old has been crowned one of the highest-paid comedians of 2023

Who is Jerrod Carmichael dating?

During his HBO special Rothaniel, which aired in 2022, Jerrod Carmichael came out as gay. He told the audience that he had "a secret," adding: "And the secret is that I'm gay."

Jerrod remains very private about his current relationship status

"I'm accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it," he said.

"I rebelled against it my whole life. I never thought I'd come out. I didn't think I'd ever, ever, ever come out. Probably at many points I thought I'd rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes people's — some people — it changes their perception of me. I can't control that."

Since making the announcement on air, Jerrod has not confirmed whether or not he is currently in a relationship, although there have been reports linking the comedian to his longtime writing partner and producer, Ari Katcher.

