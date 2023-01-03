Everything you need to know about the 2023 Golden Globes Here's our explainer on when to watch, the nominees and more…

A new year brings a new awards season and the first to kick off the 2023 glittering celebrations are the 80th Golden Globes.

After a very different-looking event last year, the 2023 milestone ceremony will see a return to its familiar format, taking place in Hollywood and welcoming the biggest names in the movie and television industry to celebrate some of the most impressive work from the last 12 months.

So when is the ceremony taking place? And what can viewers expect when it comes to the host, categories and nominees? Check out our explainer to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

The 2022 awards looked very different after controversy surrounding the HFPA

When and where are the Golden Globes 2023 being held?

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Tuesday 10 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, US.

The ceremony will kick off at 5 pm Pacific Time and 8 pm Eastern Time. This means that if you live in the UK, the ceremony will begin at 1 am on Wednesday 11 January.

Plenty of big releases from 2022 have received nods

Who is nominated for this year's Golden Globes?

The full list of nominees for this year's Golden Globes were revealed in December 2022. Some big names including Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie and more have bagged themselves nods in the leading actor categories, while huge blockbuster films like Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have also picked up nominations.

Meanwhile, a number of British names have been recognised in various different categories. Check out our video below to see which big stars from the UK are in with a chance of picking up a coveted Golden Globe…

WATCH: Big British names stand out at 2023 Golden Globes nominations

What are the categories for this year's Golden Globes?

You can see the full list of categories and nominees in our feature. The Golden Globes is known for being one of the biggest in the awards season calendar as it covers both film and television.

Some of the categories include Best Picture for Drama, Comedy and Musical, and Animated; Best Director; Best Series for Drama, Comedy and Musical; Best Actor/Supporting Actors in both film and series, and plenty more.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the awards

Who is hosting the Golden Globes 2023?

The Golden Globes 2023 will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Jerrod is best-known for his work as a stand-up comic, writer and actor. Viewers will be familiar will his appearances in hit shows like The Carmichael Show, One the Count of Three, and Lucas Bros Moving Co.

How can I watch the Golden Globes 2023?

In the US, the Golden Globes will air, as usual, on NBC but will also be available to watch and stream on Peacock. UK viewers will also be able to access the show via streaming on Peacock.

