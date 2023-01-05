Ginny & Georgia season three: Everything we know so far Fans are hoping that the Netflix series will return for a third season

Back for a second season, Ginny & Georgia has officially landed on Netflix – and fans couldn't be happier. Following those shocking revelations from series one, it's safe to say that the mother-daughter duo are in for a bumpy ride this time round, but will they be returning for a third series? Here's what we know about Ginny & Georgia season three…

Has Ginny & Georgia been renewed for a third season?

It's early days right now, so Netflix is yet to confirm whether Ginny & Georgia could return for a third season. However, seeing as the first series was only renewed two months after it made its official debut on the streaming platform, the decision could be made in March 2023. We're crossing our fingers for the green light!

Who is in the cast for season three of Ginny & Georgia?

While we won't know for sure, it's highly likely that the show's leading ladies – Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller) and Briana Howe (Georgia Miller) – will return for a third season.

We're also hoping to see each of the main characters return: Austin Miller (played by Diesel La Torroca), Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard), Max Baker (Sara Waisglass), Ellen Baker (Jennifer Robertson), Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) and Joe, (Raymon Ablack) – as well as season two's recurring cast members.

What is the plot for Ginny & Georgia season three?

During an interview with Tell-Tale TV, series creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert explained how she'd like each of the seasons to feed into one another.

"Season 1 was a coming-of-age story for both Ginny and Georgia, and I think Season 2 is a continuation of that," she said. "They're both going to have to really get to know each other on a deeper level this season, specifically to set them up for where I want this to go in Season 3. If we get it."

After that dramatic season two finale, it would be an understatement to say that there's plenty to unpack in season three.

What happened in the season two finale?

*** SPOILERS AHEAD ***

In classic Ginny & Georgia fashion, the season finale came with plenty of jaw-dropping and heartbreaking moments.

After confronting her abusive ex, Gil, who has been trying to blackmail her for money, Georgia finally came clean to her fiancee, Mayor Paul Randolph, about the many skeletons in her closet (well, some of them at least).

Paul and Georgia's relationship has grown stronger throughout season 2

Following her confession, Paul decides to support his bride-to-be and introduces her to his attorney, after which Gil is – very satisfyingly – put in his place.

Seemingly set for a happy ending after marrying Paul, the couple's wedded bliss is short-lived, however, as Gabriel later shows up with the police, who arrest Georgia for the murder of Tom Fuller. Looks like Ginny's gonna have to wrap her head around a third of her mother's murders.

