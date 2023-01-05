Chicago Fire fans have the same reaction over MAJOR moment in latest episode Spoilers ahead!

Last night, Chicago Fire returned to our screens with an explosive episode that saw Lieutenant Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) suffering from a major shrapnel injury after a bomb detonated at a house raid.

Titled 'Something for the Pain,' fans were relieved after the heroine was quickly rescued from the building by her husband, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), but there was one scene, in particular, the fans are losing it over.

Following the dramatic explosion – which was also survived by Detective Pryma and Sam Carver – Severide headed straight to the hospital with his wife in an emotional scene that sparked a huge reaction.

After waking up and seeing her husband at her bedside, an injured Stella asks: "Have you been here all day?"

In a sweet moment, Kelly smiles and says: "I'm not going anywhere," while holding her hands in his.

One of the more romantic scenes from the episode, it's quickly become a favourite among fans, with many retweeting clips and photos from the moment.

Fans are loving this sweet hospital scene between Stella and Kelly

A number of fans also penned their excitement, with one writing: "We're just gonna be on this #Stellaride high till tonight. #ChicagoFire."

"I CANT HANDLE THIS" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented, Always side by side #Stellaride #ChicagoFire," and a fourth tweeted, "My babies, Super happy Stella is alive."

Kelly sleeps at Stella's bedside as she recovers from a shrapnel injury

Following last night's episode, viewers can expect to see the repercussions of the explosion playing out throughout the series. Back in December, co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Line:

"The fallout is profound, and it's profound for Severide, as well as for Kidd and Carver. We explore it for a while, the aftershocks of the incident and all the relationships between Carver and Kidd, and Severide and Kidd. Everything gets a little shake-up coming out of that."

We can't wait to see what's in store for the team at Firehouse 51!

