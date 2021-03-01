Jason Sudeikis certainly had fans talking with his Golden Globes look after virtually attending the event in a casual hoodie - but he had a good reason behind wearing the tie-die number!

Chatting to reporters following his win for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Ted Lasso, he explained that the clothing item was actually from his sister's dance studio. He said: "It's Forward Space dot com. It's my sister's dance and workout place in New York but I believe in the product, it is a nice hoodie!"

WATCH: Jason opens up about his hoodie at the Golden Globes

Viewers had a mixed reaction to Jason's casual look, with many explaining that he was awake in the early hours of the morning, as he is currently filming in the UK.

After one person wrote: "Siri show me the different expectations for male and female presentation in Hollywood," with a side-by-side snap of Amanda Seyfried dressed to the nines next to Jason, one person replied: "It's 3am in England where Sudeikis is in the middle of a pandemic shooting schedule on a show where he is the star, EP, and writer so how bout you give him a break and choose a different example."

Jason won Best Actor for Ted Lasso

Another added: "Jason Sudeikis looks like he only just now realised everybody else was gonna dress up for this," while a third tweeted: "Stop saying Jason looks broken-hearted. It’s almost 3am. He is most likely very tired."

The original poster later added: "Oh RELAX. No one is criticising Jason Sudeikis, least of all me sitting here watching TV with crumbs on my T-shirt."

Jason plays Ted in Ted Lasso

The star played the title character in the hit Apple TV Plus comedy, which follows an American football coach who is bizarrely invited to coach a Premier League football team in the UK - and tries to win over his new team - and his new boss - with his unfailing optimism. Seasons two and three have already been confirmed - so we can't wait to see what accolades Jason receives in the future!

