The Apprentice viewers have already chosen their winner after episode one 

The Apprentice is back on our screens for a new season, and it looks like viewers already have a favourite contestant! The series kicked off with the groups being sent to Antigua to sell luxury boat trips to holidaymakers, with the boys ultimately winning the challenge by gaining a higher profit than the girls’ team. However, there was one candidate in particular who stood out for plenty of viewers.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to praise Gregory, who was once a professional cannon firer, and saved the day at their tour with a wealth of knowledge on the local cannons. One person wrote: "GREGORY AND THE CANNONS TO THE RESCUE! Just give him the £250k now and cancel the rest of the series. #TheApprentice."

Another fan added: "I'm a Gregory stan already, give him the investment now #TheApprentice," while a third person wrote: "I know it's unlikely, but I've got a week to keep the Apprentice dream alive that every episode will have Gregory's cannon knowledge saving the day."

Gregory opened up to the BBC about his strengths before joining the show, explaining: "My USP is my ability to think outside the box and try out new and different things. I think I’ve got a really clear vision of what I want in the future and that is substantiated by having diverse experience in different fields and my willingness to try things that very few people will do."

He added: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I’ve got the experience and the vision to push my business forward and make it a resounding success. I think the chances of making this business super successful are greater than anybody else’s because it’s such a fantastic principle. I think I’m leading the way in e-commerce for antiques."

