Netflix releases first trailer for Pamela Anderson's revelatory documentary: 'I will be nothing but honest with you about it all' The star is ready to tell her own story

Pamela Anderson – whose tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee was portrayed without her approval in 2022's Pam & Tommy – is ready to reveal it all, on her own terms.

The star is set to release a tell-all documentary about her life, which promises to be "raw and honest," on 31 January.

Titled Pamela, a love story, and with Emmy-nominated Ryan White as the brains behind it, the documentary is set to chronicle her small-town, Canadian roots, her path to fame, and her relationship with Tommy, including the trauma of her and her ex-husband's stolen tapes, which made over $75 million in sales, none of which the couple ever received.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson is HELLO!'s cover star

Loading the player...

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

"You can ask me anything. I will talk about anything. I will be nothing but honest with you about it all," Pamela told her filmmaker, he tells Vanity Fair, ahead of starting the revelatory project.

She certainly kept her promise, and VF reports: "Anderson also gave the filmmaker decades' worth of home movies and journals – chronicling her love life, career, and children's coming-of-age – without even reviewing them first."

MORE: Lara Spencer shares incredible family portrait following untimely leg injury

Ryan said: "There's no calculation with how [Anderson] thinks about these types of things. It's all just about being raw and honest, for better or worse. It made for a really emotional film and I'm really grateful that I got to work with someone like that."

The trailer promises a true tell-all documentary

Also taking part in the documentary are her two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 24, who not only convinced her to "tell her story on her own terms," but also her eldest, Brandon, is a producer on the Netflix special.

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to ABC show

MORE: Miranda Lambert's unexpected baby photos has fans saying the same thing

Netflix released its first trailer for the documentary on 10 January, and the first clip sees the model sitting comfortably on an adirondack chair facing a crackling, wood-burning fire in a forest-like setting.

Pamela and Tommy were married from 1995 to 1998

It then cuts to one of the most turbulent and traumatic times in her life, the aftermath of the stolen tape's release, of which she says: "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. Now that it's all coming back up again, I feel sick."

She adds: "I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time," after which videos are shown of her career throughout the 1990s, with her as a voice-over reflecting on feeling like she wasn't taken seriously, and surviving the "crazy situations" she says she put herself in.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.