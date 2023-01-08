Lara Spencer shares incredible family portrait following untimely leg injury

There's nothing like getting to celebrate the holidays with family, especially when you have quite a big one, and Lara Spencer sure knows it.

The Good Morning America anchor, despite an unexpected health bump ahead of the new year, got to celebrate the holiday and arrival of 2023 with her immediate and extended family, and fans are in awe of their good genes!

The host shared a glimpse into their celebrations, revealing all of the stunning women, girls and babies that make up her bunch.

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend to update fans on how her holidays had gone over, sharing a portrait surrounded by some of the ladies in her family.

It sees her posing next to five of her look-alike family members, including her daughter, Katharine Haffenreffer, plus two adorable babies her followers couldn't help but gush over.

"Christmas Eve 22," she wrote in the caption, adding: "Just a few of the women in my precious family and the next generation too........ and this isn't even all of us!" alongside a red heart emoji and the hashtag "strong genes."

Fans couldn't help but make note of their good genes

Fans were quick to gush over the family portrait, leaving compliments to the women left and right in the comments section under the post.

"Beautiful women and girls… Of all generations!" one follower wrote, as others commented: "Gorgeous family. You have a beautiful mom," and: "You girls have great genes!!! None of you ever seem to age!!!" as well as: "Beautiful Family Photo - what a treasure!" plus another fan also added: "Beautiful. Happy new year!"

Lara unfortunately spent New Years on bed rest

The sweet snapshot is a welcome update after Lara revealed that she was suffering from a leg injury right as Christmas rolled around, explaining she had "a torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse," though it had "finally" been fixed.

She was inundated with support from fellow stars and fans alike, having shared a photo laying in her sofa with her foot, which was encased in an orthopedic boot, resting on a pillow.

