Everything No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani has said about baby number four

Gwen Stefani tied the knot with country music star Blake Shelton in 2021 and together they co-parent Gwen's three boys - Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and ten-year-old Apollo, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen, 54, gushes about her love of motherhood in almost every interview she does, and Blake clearly dotes on his stepchildren who are often seen together sharing milestone moments on Instagram

But as fan speculation over whether Gwen and Blake are expecting a fourth child continues, take a look at everything The Voice star has hinted and teased fans about "baby number four"...

© Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment Gwen is a mom to three boys

In May 2022, the proud mom-of-three wrote about how she had waited her whole life to become a mother and even prayed on it in a message to Kingston as he turned 16: "A very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_ I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy - I'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours."

But No Doubt star Gwen also often jokes about baby news on social media platforms - much to the delight of her fans. "It's a girl!" she shared on Instagram, along with a picture of a sonogram on April Fool's day in 2016.

© Photo: Instagram

Gwen sent fans into overdrive with her "It's a girl" Instagram post

In late December 2022, Gwen took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding a mysterious slim, rectangular-shaped object that was pixilated, making identification impossible, in a post captioned: "It's getting harder to keep this a secret."

Although fans rushed to speculate it was a pregnancy test with one writing: "You and Blake are having a baby! Makes perfect sense with him leaving The Voice to focus on a family," it was clearly a new product in her GXVE make-up line.

© Photo: Instagram

Gwen's recent post about "exciting" news only spurred fans on

Just before the Covid-19 pandemic, Gwen who was 45 the time, opened up to Today show host Hoda Kotb – who became a first-time mother herself at the age of 52 through adoption – about how much she loves raising young children.

"I never thought I would actually be in preschool again because I had him so late. It was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place, so I'm just trying to savor every moment," she said of Apollo.

© Getty Gwen and Blake with her three sons she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen has also gushed about what a joy it has been to see Blake enjoy raising his stepsons with her.

The singer told Prevention that Blake never hesitated to jump into the co-parenting role when the couple got together in 2015, joking that he is so helpful with the kids she gets "to the point where I'm like 'hurry up and get home, I need help!'

© Instagram Photo shared by Gavin Rossdale on Instagram on June 2023 with his three sons with Gwen Stefani during their visit to London

Gwen shows no sign of slowing down, either, still touring and performing, and returned to The Voice as a judge this September but she has made it clear that this doesn't mean she can't juggle a baby on the go if she wanted to.

When her eldest child Kingston was only 14-months-old and Gwen was busy touring the world, she told People: "It's super hard having a baby on tour, but super fun. I do things that I would never do. Normally, I would be sleeping the whole time — I'm a sleepaholic. But with Kingston, we're going to see the polar bears today. I wouldn't normally do that. It's hard, but it's so fun."