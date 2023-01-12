Ralf Little reveals filming struggles on Death In Paradise The actor took fans behind the scenes of the hit BBC show

Shot along the cerulean shores of Guadeloupe, Death In Paradise might seem like a breeze to film, but it's not always fun and sun for the cast and crew. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ralf Little – aka Detective Neville Parker – revealed a major on-set mishap which had caused some minor delays in filming.

Posting a video from a secluded beach in the Caribbean, the TV star panned onto the hardworking crew as they lowered camera equipment down to the set using ropes. "This is how we're having to get all the equipment down to this beach today," he said.

"We had to build those steps and put on harnesses walking across those cliffs. It's all very adventurous here on Death in Paradise this year."

Gesturing to the hoisted camera equipment, Ralf joked: Look at that. This is what it was like making Acopalyse Now, I'm told."

Sparking a reaction from fans, Ralf's 147k followers were quick to comment on the hilarious clip, which he'd captioned, "Working on the beach isn't always easy."

"Thanks for keeping us with you throughout your filming," replied one. "Just another superb day at the office," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "At least the beach looks beautiful."

Ralf often gives fans a peek behind the scenes

Having joined the hit BBC show in 2020, Ralf has grown well accustomed to filming in Guadeloupe over the past two years. In fact, he's since made history as the longest-serving detective on Death In Paradise after starring in four seasons and two Christmas specials.

Often taking fans behind the scenes, earlier this week Ralf shared a few more on-set secrets which had his followers laughing. Posting a video of himself walking in the sea, he quipped, "This is what I have to do for my art, for this show," referencing his character's typically soaked trousers on the show.

