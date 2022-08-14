Death in Paradise's Ralf Little gives update on series 12 release - and fans are so excited! Ralf stars as DI Neville Parker

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has confirmed that series 12 will arrive on our screens in January next year - and fans are so excited!

MORE: Ralf Little wows followers after posting throwback with famous pal

Replying to a fan asking about the show's return on Instagram, Ralf commented: "Xmas special then series 12 in Jan. x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little welcomes 'unexpected guest' during break from filming

Viewers were quick to respond to the good news, with one person writing: "Can't wait!" while another added: "Brilliant, looking forward to watching when the weather isn't so nice."

The actor recently left fans concerned about his future on the beloved detective series after posting a throwback photo on Instagram.

Reflecting on the day he got offered the role of DI Neville Parker, the Two Pints of Lager star shared a photo which showed him standing in front of an idyllic backdrop at the top of a cliff in Ireland.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little responds to concerns he is leaving BBC show

MORE: 7 brilliant shows to try if you love Death in Paradise

He captioned the snap: "28th May 2019. The Cliffs of Moher, Ireland. The next day I got the call to say I'd been cast in @deathinparadiseofficial and my life changed forever.

Ralf left fans concerned after posting a throwback snap

"Not a day goes by I don't appreciate how lucky I am. Appreciate every one of you who watched and took DI Neville Parker into your hearts."

Fans were quick to point out that Ralf used the past tense to refer to his time on the drama and took to the comments to express their worry.

One person wrote: "'Watched', 'took' past tense? Surely not!" while another added: "Ooo past tense????? Please just be a slip... 'Watched' 'took'."

Series 12 arrives in January

Luckily, Ralf wasted no time putting his fans at ease and responded with the following comment: "Watched it when I first started I mean. Never know how an audience is going to react to an incoming character, especially on a show that's so well loved."

While fans wait for the new series, which is currently being filmed, they can look forward to the Christmas special which will see stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder "attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case", according to the BBC.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.