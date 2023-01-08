Death in Paradise star Ralf Little addresses future on BBC show following series 12 debut The actor has played DI Neville Parker since 2020

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has addressed his future on the popular BBC detective drama following the show's series 12 debut.

Taking to Instagram Live for a Q&A session, the actor responded to a fan who asked if he could reveal whether he would be leaving the show.

"No I can't is the simple answer," he began. "Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn't mean anything. There's nothing to read into this either way. All of those talks and negotiations - not even negotiations, we aren't at that stage yet - it's not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever.

"You do the series and the production company decide if the audience liked what you did and they work out if the character's run its course creatively because sometimes characters finish their story and it runs its course. They ask me if I want to do it and so on.

"This is what has happened in previous years. Once all those conversations have been had, then a decision is made. So no, no decision has been made yet but don't read into that. It doesn't mean anything," he added.

Ralf Little and Chelsea Edge as Neville and Sophie

The 42-year-old, who has played DI Neville Parker in the crime show since 2020, also shared his thoughts on his character's new love interest, Sophie Chambers, who is played by Chelsea Edge and was introduced in the Christmas special.

Responding to a fan asking what he thought of the new character, he said: "She's brilliant. It depends if you mean Chelsea the actor who plays her, she's brilliant, and if you mean Sophie, she's brilliant. I just hope that the audience warms to her and takes her into their hearts because clearly, Neville is very keen, as you've seen from episode one.

"Fingers crossed things finally, finally, finally go well for Neville. He's certainly not lucky in love so fingers crossed that all works out."

