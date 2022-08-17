Death in Paradise star Ralf Little welcomes special guests to series 12 set - and fans are jealous The actor marked the occasion with a Twitter post

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little welcomed some special guests onto the set of series 12 of the BBC drama on Tuesday - and some fans are jealous!

Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed that the Sharples family, who are fans of the show, had travelled to where the series is filmed in Guadeloupe to visit the set.

Sharing snaps of the family taking turns sitting in the iconic motorcycle and sidecar, he wrote in the caption: "The Sharples Family came all the way to Guadeloupe to see us - so we had to get them in the bike and sidecar!"

One of the Sharple family members was quick to comment on the post, thanking Ralf for his kindness, writing: "What an absolute gent you are Ralf. You didn't have to take time out of your filming today but we are so grateful you did! Thanks to you and the team for your kindness!"

Fans of the show also commented on the tweet, keen to visit the set themselves. One person wrote: "EVERYONE will now be flying out to Guadeloupe…..or is it just me wanting to do the same," while another tagged their friend, adding: "That's it, we're going!"

The Sharples Family came all the way to Guadeloupe to see us - so we had to get them in the bike and sidecar! pic.twitter.com/CwTC18QwU4 — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) August 16, 2022

Ralf welcomed a family of fans to the set

The update from set comes just days after the actor left fans concerned about his future on the popular murder mystery show.

Taking to Instagram, the Two Pints of Lager star reflected on the day he got offered the role of Neville Parker, posting a photo which showed him standing in front of an idyllic backdrop at the top of a cliff in Ireland.

He captioned the picture: "28th May 2019. The Cliffs of Moher, Ireland. The next day I got the call to say I'd been cast in @deathinparadiseofficial and my life changed forever.

Ralf posted a throwback snap to Instagram recently

"Not a day goes by I don't appreciate how lucky I am. Appreciate every one of you who watched and took DI Neville Parker into your hearts."

Fans quickly pointed out that Ralf used the past tense to refer to his time on the BBC drama and took to the comments section. One person wrote: "'Watched', 'took' past tense? Surely not!" while another added: "Ooo past tense????? Please just be a slip... 'Watched' 'took'."

Ralf wasted no time putting his fans at ease and wrote the following reply: "Watched it when I first started I mean. Never know how an audience is going to react to an incoming character, especially on a show that's so well loved."

