Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares surprising reaction to episode one - and fans can relate Do you do this at home too?

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared a somewhat surprising reaction to the opening of the new series - but we can definitely relate! The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker on the show, filmed himself looking shocked at the opening of series 12 - which saw an astrologer found dead at the bottom of a cliff - before getting up and having a dance along with the show’s jaunty theme song.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine reveals major season 12 moment that has never happened on show before

He captioned the video: "I’m not the only one dancing to this, right?" and fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "It’s the best bit every week. Brutal murder…. jaunty theme tune!" Another fan added: "We always dance to it too, whole family!..... Brilliant fun series, just one thing........ PLEASE keep doing the series, you are the best DI that has been in it by far."

WATCH: Ralf Little has a dance to the Death in Paradise theme song

Loading the player...

A third person posted: "My husband says, 'Bring on the happy murder music!’"

The return of the show saw Neville and his team take on a new case - but Neville’s new romance had fans worried that it might be the beginning of the end for Neville as a DI on the show. Speaking about whether he would be leaving after season 12 on an Instagram Live, Ralf explained: "We aren't at that stage yet - it's not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever.

Neville has a new romance with Sophie

MORE: Death in Paradise fans left worried after Neville Parker's new romance revealed in Christmas special

MORE: Death in Paradise season 12: Everything you need to know

"You do the series and the production company decide if the audience liked what you did and they work out if the character's run its course creatively because sometimes characters finish their story and it runs its course. They ask me if I want to do it and so on. This is what has happened in previous years. Once all those conversations have been had, then a decision is made. So no, no decision has been made yet but don't read into that. It doesn't mean anything!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.