Vera star Brenda Blethyn opens up about when she'll leave the show The actress has been on the show since 2011

Vera star Brenda Blethyn has opened up about her future on the beloved ITV detective series.

In a new interview, the actress revealed that after wrapping each season, which takes several months to film, she feels as though she can't continue shooting the programme. However, after taking a break, she soon gets her "appetite back".

WATCH: Are you a fan of Vera?

Loading the player...

The 76-year-old, who stars as the titular character Vera Stanhope, told The Mirror: "When we finish filming, I always say, 'I really don't think I can do this anymore.'

"Filming usually means six months away from home – and in 2022 it was the best part of ten months. But then I have a rest, get my appetite back and change my mind," she admitted.

"My dog Jack can't be with me in the north-east for all of that time. He's alright once I've been away a while filming, but if I come home for a few days in between, he goes mad – then my husband has a merry time of it when I go again, with the dog wondering where I am!"

MORE: Vera star Brenda Blethyn reveals 35-year engagement - and why she finally married

MORE: Vera star Brenda Blethyn makes rare comment on first marriage

After adding that her Vera 'family' is also a huge draw, she said: "And Ann Cleeves [the author of the Vera novels] is writing her 11th book, so that hasn’t been dealt with on-screen yet. You feel you'd be letting her down. Things happen, circumstances change. Enthusiasm and opinions change. So, watch this space!"

Brenda Blethyn with co-star Kenny Doughty

In March last year, she told RadioTimes.com that she didn't have "any plans" to leave the show and as long as she's "fit and able", she'll continue to play the role.

Vera returns on Sunday with six self-contained episodes - two of which form the last part of season eleven – and four from season twelve, each will see Detective Chief Inspector Vera and her team of detectives investigating a series of complex and murderous crimes.

Vera airs on Sunday 15 January at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.