Love Island announces huge change to show format days ahead of premiere - details Fans are going to love this

Love Island has announced a huge change to the format just days ahead of the new winter series premiere on Monday.

For the first time in the show's history, the viewers will be given the chance to choose the first bombshell to enter the villa.

WATCH: Meet this year's islanders

Loading the player...

Fans will pick between one male and one female contestant. The person with the most votes will then be the first bombshell to join the islanders.

Voting opened at 8am today (Thursday 12 January) and is free via the Love Island App. The votes close at 9pm on Friday 13 January.

So, who are the bombshells? Here's everything you need to know about the two contenders ahead of voting…

MORE: Love Island fans unhappy about big show change ahead of new series

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares special connection with two Love Island contestants - details

Ellie Spence

Ellie is a Business Development Executive, who works at a law firm. The 25-year-old, who hails from Norwich, has been single for three years and is "ready to find my husband".

Ellie, who says she's "the whole package", promises to bring "drama, fun and a bit of unpredictability" to the South African villa.

On how her friends and family would describe her, Ellie said: "Super caring and kind but also a little bit of a liability, but in a fun way. You know when you have the mums of the group when you go out? I’m the one swinging on the chandelier refusing to go home. I’m definitely a good-time girl."

Revealing what gives her "the ick", she added: "Overconfident guys and men that think they can get any girl when they think they are so fit and a 10/10 when in actual fact they are none of the above. I like confidence but not arrogance."

Ellie is a 25-year-old from Norwich

Tom Clare

23-year-old Tom Clare is a semi-pro footballer who is keen to "meet someone" during his time in the villa.

Tom, from Barnsley, describes himself as "loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated" and "very protective".

The sportsman, who says he doesn't fall in love quickly, says "bad oral hygiene" and people who are "stuck up" give him "the ick".

On why he's single, Tom revealed: "Since my ex-girlfriend, no one’s really come to me and I’ve thought, ‘Wow’. Until I have that, I’m not really going to settle for less. Not in a bad way, but the next person I get with, I want to marry."

Tom is a semi-pro footballer

Love Island starts on Monday 16th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.