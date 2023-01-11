Breaking Dad viewers saying the same thing as Bradley and Barney Walsh return for new series The father and son duo headed to Mexico

Breaking Dad returned to ITV on Tuesday night and it's safe to say viewers were over the moon to see Bradley and Barney Walsh back on their screens.

The new series follows the pair as they embark on another epic adventure - this time in Latin America. The opening two episodes saw the father-son duo travel to Mexico, where they got involved in Lucha Libre wrestling, paid a visit to the eerie Island of The Dolls and joined the cast of Cirque Du Soleil.

It was Bradley and Barney's mountain swing that caught the attention of viewers, however. The pair were required to climb the side of a mountain, which was approximately the size of "32 big Bens" before swinging across the top to the other side.

Bradley wasn't too keen on the idea initially, telling the cameras: "I've now got a headache, I can't tell you. I've got a headache like I can't believe."

After watching his son complete the swing with ease, he decided to take the plunge himself.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise at Bradley's bravery, applauding the star for taking on such a frightening challenge. One person wrote: "Feel sick watching this mountain challenge #BreakingDad. Barney is fearless!! Well done Bradley!!"

Viewers were glad to see Bradley and Barney back on their screens

A second person commented: "Ahh I love love love #BreakingDad Bradley is so brave. As for their relationship it's a joy to see," while another added: "How does Bradley Walsh do this stuff?! #BreakingDad."

Other fans praised the chemistry between the father and son, with one person writing: "Absolutely loving new #BreakingDad Bradley and Barney are great together," while another added: "Just watched tonight's two episodes of #Breakingdad it's so funny, father and son have such a lovely relationship!! They have so much fun on these adventures, absolutely love it!!"

A third tweeted: "Absolutely wonderful seeing Bradley and Barney Walsh back on TV. Fabulous first two episodes of #BreakingDad."

