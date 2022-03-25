Brenda Blethyn is happy with her husband, Michael Mayhew. But prior to her relationship with her partner, the actress went through a divorce from her first husband.

The actress, who is known and loved for her many roles - most notably as eccentric detective Vera Stanhope for the ITV show, married Alan Blethyn in 1964. However, the relationship was not meant to be and the couple went their separate ways nine years later.

In an interview with The Scotsman back in 2019, the Kate & Koji star explained that her busy schedule as a rising actress, got in the way of their marriage. "He met somebody else," she said plainly, adding: "But she was nice, too."

Despite the split, Brenda kept her married name for her professional work. Soon after, Brenda began a relationship with art director Michael Mayhew and the two have been happily together since and even tied the knot in 2010 after a 35 year engagement.

Brenda Blethyn with her partner Michael Mayhew

The actress also revealed how she responded to being asked to play the eccentric detective. Speaking about her dowdy character, she said: "I read the script and thought why have they picked ME?" Before going on to admit that she warmed the on-screen persona.

"I think audiences like her because she's not a threat to anybody. She's not reliant on lipstick, she's not a fashion guru, she doesn't ask you to like her. Take her or leave her, and if you leave her that’s OK. In fact I don't think audiences did like her to start with.

Vera is back filming series 12

"And because her team like and respect her, I think the public started to think, well, there must be something going for her. She's grown on them."

Meanwhile, fans will be pleased to hear that Vera series 12 is on the horizon as the cast and crew recently began production on the new episodes.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, Brenda was chatting about her other show, Kate & Koji, when she told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that filming was due to commence in March, lasting around six months.

