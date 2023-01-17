Exclusive: The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey reveals how Pedro Pascal 'took care' of her The Last of Us is available on HBO Max.

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has praised co-star Pedro Pascal, revealing how he "took care" of her while filming their hit HBO series.

The new drama, which is based on the popular video game of the same name, follows Pedro's character Joel who is tasked with trying to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (played by Bella) away from a quarantine zone 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a virus. The pair are forced together when Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of the oppressive zone, and they must learn to trust each other as they travel across the country in the hope of finding community, while both dealing with their own losses.

"He's the greatest, we have such a fun relationship and I love him deeply," Bella told HELLO! on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards on 15 January.

"He really took care of me on the show - and I took care of him," she continued, adding: "We leaned on each other and I am so happy to be on this journey with him. I wouldn't wish [to do] this with anybody else."

"I literally shut myself in my room and devoured the [scripts]," Bella added, speaking of the first time she read the "beautifully written" episodes.

"The story is so rich, and I loved Ellie and how she relates to Joel," she shared.

Bella and Pedro as Ellie and Joel

The Last Of Us has won rave reviews and was a ratings hit, with 4.7 million people watching on HBO, making it the network's third largest debut after House of the Dragon in 2022 and Boardwalk Empire in 2010.

It also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman as well as Melanie Lynskey and Storm Reid.

"Our focus was simply to make the best possible adaptation of this beloved story for as big an audience as we could," said producers and writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann of the news of the show's success. "We are overjoyed to see how many fans, both old and new, have welcomed The Last of Us into their homes and their hearts."

