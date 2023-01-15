Amy Robach's tribute to T.J. Holmes following joint achievement

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been keeping a low profile since the news of their affair was made public back in November.

For a while Amy de-activated her Instagram account, but recently she returned to social media, and has kept a number of posts featuring T.J. on her feed.

The latest one was in November, which saw her pay tribute to the star following their achievement at running the New York City Marathon together.

Amy shared several photos of herself with T.J. and the rest of their running crew, alongside a heartfelt message. It read: "4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"

Amy and T.J. have been suspended from GMA for nearly two months and it has not yet been revealed whether or not they will return to the ABC daytime news show.

Amy was married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

Amy Robach paid tribute to friends including T.J. Holmes after their joint achievement

Amy and Andrew were pictured together in public for the first time since the affair news broke over the weekend.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the former couple appeared tense as Amy handed her ex the family dog, Brody, who they have split custody of.

The journalist is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, although T.J.'s estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail.

Amy with estranged husband Andrew Shue

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said. "To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

