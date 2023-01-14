Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in new photo shared ahead of long-awaited change The Live! star is a mom to three grown children

Kelly Ripa's son made waves with a post on social media on Friday and it wasn't even clear that it was him.

The TV host's oldest child, Michael, took to Instagram stories and added a selfie where none of his features could be seen because they were hidden behind his mass of black hair.

The aspiring filmmaker was teasing the fact he was in desperate need of a haircut and posed with his long tresses brushed over his face. He wrote: "Might be time for a trim soon."

MORE: 23 of the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

MORE: Everything Everywhere All at Once and Abbott Elementary big winners at Critics Choice Awards

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' relationship - how they really met

Loading the player...

Michael is forging forward with a career in the entertainment industry and is working incredibly hard to achieve his dreams.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have raised their children - including Joaquin and Lol - in Manhattan, New York, and for the majority of their life the kids have lived in a gorgeous townhouse in the Upper East Side.

TRENDING: Kate Hudson and 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett bring bold look to BAFTA Tea Party

However, Michael is now leading a very different life to what he was used to as a child.

Michael showcased a very different look on Instagram

He has swapped the Upper East Side for Bushwick, Brooklyn, and his parents were adamant that their children would be self-sufficient after leaving home.

The former All My Children star opened up about her oldest son Michael's living situation during a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "Your son lives in Brooklyn now," the chat show host said, to which she replied: "He lives in Bushwick."

RELATED: Kelly Ripa's Live! replacement talks of nerves hosting latest show

She continued: "I think he loves the freedom, he hates paying his own rent and he is chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

Michael is carving out a career in the entertainment industry

She has also said: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.