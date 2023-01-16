Nico Parker sparks viewer reaction as star makes debut in The Last of Us The actress is the daughter of Thandiwe Newton

The Last of Us has been one of the most anticipated shows in recent times and Sunday evening saw the brand new HBO drama make its debut – and fans have been taking to social media in their droves to share their reactions.

One star in particular, Nico Parker, who is the daughter of famed actress Thandiwe Newton, sparked a big reaction from viewers watching at home with many tweeting how impressed they were with her performance. For those unfamiliar with the show and its premise, check out the official trailer below...

A fan tweeted: "A huge shout out to Nico Parker for breaking our hearts in just one episode #TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO," as a second agreed, writing: "The last of us is perfectly casted so far but Nico Parker’s performance as sarah was phenomenal. THAT scene broke me. #TheLastOfUs."

A third commented: "Nico Parker is an ACTRESS Sarah baby omg… #TheLastOfUs #tlou," as a fourth said: "Give Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker ALL the awards. What a heartbreaking yet beautiful performance! #TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO #TLOU."

Nico Parker plays Sarah in The Last of Us

In the new drama, which is based on the popular video game of the same name, Nico takes on the role of Sarah, the daughter of Pedro Pascal's character, Joel. The Mandalorian actor's leading character is described as a middle-aged survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past.

The show focuses on how Joel is tasked with trying to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) away from a quarantine zone in post-apocalyptic America.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey also star

Meanwhile, Nico previously opened up about the "pressure" she felt ahead of taking on the role of Sarah. She told Deadline: "[Showrunners] Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] and everyone were incredibly good at keeping the set away from that mounting pressure.

"It's more like the internal, 'Oh my God, am I doing justice to this game? Am I doing justice to this character?' But I think it was just trying to separate the two."

The Last of Us premiered Sunday, January 15 on HBO in the USA and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

