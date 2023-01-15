Everything Everywhere All at Once and Abbott Elementary big winners at Critics Choice Awards The Critics Choice Award is being broadcast on The CW live at 7/6c.

Everything Everywhere All at Once and Abbott Elementary were the big winners at Critics Choice Awards. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, who is known for her bold and off-color humor, and made jokes about Viola Davis discovering she was Nick Cannon's daughter after a DNA test and James Corden's recent restaurant controversy, the ceremony saw frontrunners including Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser cement their status.

The ceremony, which is in its 28th year, is held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and is a good indicator of what films to expect to pop up on the Oscars nominations list later in the month.

Black Panther star Angela has been sweeping the awards season so far for her heartbreaking portrayal of the grieving Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel, Wakanda Forever, and she once again picked up the best supporting actress award, thanking the black actresses who came before her.

Everything Everywhere All at Once picked up the coveted best picture prize, as well as statues for directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Ke Huy Quan who received the best supporting actor award.

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale - WINNER

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár - WINNER

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans - WINNER

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink - The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - WINNER

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle - Babylon

Todd Field - Tár

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli - RRR

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Sarah Polley - Women Talking - WINNER

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Linus Sandgren - Babylon

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon - WINNER

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans -

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor - Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress - Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (N

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor - Drama

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress - Drama

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - WINNER

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - WINNER

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actor - Comedy

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) - WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress - Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor - Comedy

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress - Comedy

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) - WINNER

Best Limited Series

The Dropout (Hulu) - WINNER

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Movie for TV

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - WINNER

Best Actor - Limited Series

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - WINNER

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Best Actress - Best Limited Series

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor - Best Limited Series

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) - WINNER

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress - Best Limited Series

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - WINNER

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Best Foreign Language Series

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+) - WINNER

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max) - WINNER

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

