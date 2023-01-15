Everything Everywhere All at Once and Abbott Elementary big winners at Critics Choice Awards

Rebecca Lewis
Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Andrew Garfield and Viola Davis are among the Hollywood stars nominated at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.
Everything Everywhere All at Once and Abbott Elementary were the big winners at Critics Choice Awards. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, who is known for her bold and off-color humor, and made jokes about Viola Davis discovering she was Nick Cannon's daughter after a DNA test and James Corden's recent restaurant controversy, the ceremony saw frontrunners including Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser cement their status.
The ceremony, which is in its 28th year, is held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and is a good indicator of what films to expect to pop up on the Oscars nominations list later in the month.
Black Panther star Angela has been sweeping the awards season so far for her heartbreaking portrayal of the grieving Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel, Wakanda Forever, and she once again picked up the best supporting actress award, thanking the black actresses who came before her.
Everything Everywhere All at Once picked up the coveted best picture prize, as well as statues for directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Ke Huy Quan who received the best supporting actor award.
Best Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale - WINNER
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett - Tár - WINNER
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Jalyn Hall - Till
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans - WINNER
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink - The Whale
Best Acting Ensemble
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - WINNER
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Director
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle - Babylon
Todd Field - Tár
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli - RRR
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said
Sarah Polley - Women Talking - WINNER
Best Cinematography
Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister - Tár
Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER
Linus Sandgren - Babylon
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon - WINNER
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans -
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Best Actor - Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Best Actress - Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (N
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor - Drama
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) - WINNER
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress - Drama
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - WINNER
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC) - WINNER
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actor - Comedy
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) - WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress - Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor - Comedy
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress - Comedy
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) - WINNER
Best Limited Series
The Dropout (Hulu) - WINNER
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Best Movie for TV
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - WINNER
Best Actor - Limited Series
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - WINNER
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Best Actress - Best Limited Series
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor - Best Limited Series
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Best Supporting Actress - Best Limited Series
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - WINNER
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Best Foreign Language Series
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max) - WINNER
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
Best Talk Show
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
SeeHer Award
Janelle Monáe
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges
