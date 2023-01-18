The Rookie fans have same reaction to heartwarming moment in latest episode Fans are obsessed with this scene between Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen

The Rookie fans can't get enough of Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen's ongoing romance right now – and neither can we. Returning to ABC on Monday night, the latest episode, titled 'Death Notice', signalled a sweet milestone in the couple's relationship, after it was revealed that Tim had made a major sacrifice for the woman he loves.

In a heartwarming scene, Tim (played by Eric Winter) told Lucy (Melissa O'Neill) that he had given up his high-ranking position for a desk job so that they would no longer have to confront the complications of dating a superior at work. Set to become a Court Liason Sergeant after he finally told Sergeant Wade about dating Lucy, Tim's bold gesture in episode twelve has sparked a huge reaction from fans.

"This episode should have been called 'ways Tim Bradford says I Love You without saying I Love You.' He's such a good man #TheRookie #Chenford," tweeted one.

"THIS SCENE IS ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS #Chenford #TheRookie," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oh you know just Tim Bradford being the cutest man and putting her career before his."

While the pair have only been dating on the show for a few weeks, it's safe to say that they've already become a firm favourite, with fans calling them 'Chenford.'

Tim's sacrifice in episode twelve has sparked a major reaction from fans

Speaking about the slow-burning romance, The Rookie's showrunner Alexi Hawley has revealed what's in store for the couple this season. "What I'm really proud of is that we didn't take any shortcuts. We made it very organic. And I think the audience appreciates that," he said.

Alexi continued: "I felt really satisfied that we've gotten to this place where we've earned the next step. But we can't make it easy, and we can't make it fast. [The fans] definitely will be all on board for where we're going."

