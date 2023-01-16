Niecy Nash looks like a total goddess in flattering strapless gown The 52-year-old won the Critics' Choice award for her role in Netflix series Dahmer and stole the show in her plunging gown

Niecy Nash-Betts was celebrated on Sunday evening at the 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, looking sensational in a gown that marked a major departure from her former red carpet appearances.

The 52-year-old star's shimmering, form-fitting dress took centre stage when she collected her Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award for her role in the hit Netflix series Dahmer. Niecy looked incredible in her strapless, plunging Jason Wu dress which blazed gold one minute and soft sherbet lemon the next thanks to the sequin embellishment and its floaty crepe design.

Niecy's hourglass figure was accentuated by the hidden bustier bodice. When she ascended the stage at Fairmont Century Plaza to collect her award to applause from the audience including Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, and Angela Bassett, her dramatic train showcased Jason Wu's work marvelously.

Niecy made a show-stopping appearance in Jason Wu

The actress, who is best known for playing the character Simone Clark in ABC's The Rookie: Feds, has more fans than ever since taking on the gripping role of Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As Niecy's award nominations stack up, she has taken to Instagram to share some of her favorite red carpet looks and her Critics' Choice award dress was a hit on social media too.

"Wow y’all look amazing! Congratulations," Niecy's fans gushed, while another described her social media post as the "best photo ever!" A third fan couldn't even find the words to describe their approval, writing: "I mean… the body, the fit, the color…" followed by a stream of love heart emojis.

Niecy and Jessica were dubbed "spectacular" by fans

Nicey was joined on the red carpet by her partner Jessica Betts, 40, who looked dapper in a navy tuxedo, prompting their four million Instagram fans to rave: "Both of you are spectacular!!"

The couple first connected platonically on social media in 2015 while Niecy was still married to her now ex-husband, Jay Tucker, with whom she split in 2019.

Niecy and Jessica fell in love and wed at their home in Ventura, California on 29 August 2020 in an intimate ceremony with a handful of loved ones present.

Four years after meeting Jessica, Niecy revealed to People: "I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being... "But we began to see each other in a way we never had before."

