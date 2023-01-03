The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds epic crossover revealed

Ringing in the new year with plenty of adrenaline-pumping drama, The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds crossover event is coming to ABC - and it looks epic! Set to air on Tuesday 3rd January at 8/7c, both series will mark their mid-season winter premieres with back-to-back crossover episodes – which you can also stream on Hulu.

Bringing together some of our favourite characters, the latest instalment will see John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) teaming up with members of the LAPD and the FBI after a "bank heist leads to a high-stakes manhunt."

Ahead of the crossover event, EW spoke to The Rookie showrunner, Alexi Hawley and The Rookie: Feds' Terence Paul Winter, and according to the latter, it looks like we're in for the "Best. Episodes. Ever."

Asked about the jumping-off point for the episodes, Alexi Hawley explained:

"It starts with a literal bang, with a bank robbery that Harper and James are caught up in. The original pitch to me in the writers' room, which I love, was this idea of, "What would've happened in Heat if all the bank robbers got away from that bank robbery and now we're after them?" I thought that was a really interesting way to get our cops out into the street and have this event and then go out and now we're hunting people to try and bring them to justice. But ultimately we come across some component to the bank robbery, which is unexpected, and that's what spins off into Feds."

John Nolan and Simone Clark are teaming up with their colleagues from the LAPD and the FBI

Of course, fans can look forward to the new partnership between John Nolan and Simone Clark, which showrunner Terence Paul Winter describes as "gold."

"They have a very special relationship, and it's nice to touch base with them again. We're going to do it again later in the season as well. Because that relationship is gold, seeing those two together," he said.

