The Rookie viewers saying the same thing after major moment in crossover event

The Rookie returned to our screens on Tuesday night with an epic crossover event that saw John Nolan and the LAPD team join forces with The Rookie: Feds' Simone Clark and her special agent colleagues.

The episode saw the two departments team up after Harper and her husband James find themselves caught up in a bank robbery. However, it was the storyline between Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford that caught the attention of viewers.

Following the epic winter finale, which saw the pair declare their feelings for one another, the co-workers finally went on their first date and even shared their first kiss!

Fans were overjoyed to see the long-awaited moment with one person tweeting: "Omg Lucy and Tim are on a date!!! Love this!! I just only wanna see them for now," while another added: "OMG TIM FINALLY LEANED IN FIRST!!! That was a great (official) first kiss."

After the episode aired, Eric Winter, who plays Tim, took to Twitter to gauge the reaction from fans. He wrote: "I missed the action for all of you east coasters but west coast @therookie is about to start! Let me hear you!!!! Talk to me #therookie #timbradford."

Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil as Tim and Lucy

Viewers were quick to comment on the post, expressing their delight over the episode. One person wrote: "It was so awesome, had me glued to the TV. Loved every moment, especially every #Chenford part. Great job @EricWinter1, @Mel13Oneil, and @therookie for such an outstanding show," while another added: "Absolutely gorgeous episode, we wanted and waited for it for so long, and it was totally worth every second of that wait. You guys made us feel the magic. I loved it. I can't wait for ALL the amazing things to come for #Chenford in #chanforland."

Lucy and Tim went on their first date in the crossover event

A third fan tweeted: "Not gonna lie. This episode was a delight from beginning to end. Ensemble is sooo good! And the #Chenford scenes? I think it's safe to say that the fandom is losing our collective minds. Just perfection. So excited to see what's next!"

