The Rookie star's identical twin brother revealed - and he's famous too The LAPD show has become a huge hit with fans who love the cast

The Rookie viewers will be doing a double-take if they also tune in to Netflix's Ginny & Georgia as one of its major stars has a twin brother featuring in it.

Shawn Ashmore plays attorney Wesley Ever in the police drama and some fans may not realize Aaron Ashmore is a successful actor too.

In fact, he's currently starring as Gil Timmins - Austin's father - in season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, and they're almost impossible to tell apart.

Aaron was born one minute before his twin, in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, and they carved out the same career path in acting.

Aaron has featured in numerous TV shows, including Locke & Key and Skymed too, while Shawn is best known for his roles in the X-Men movies, the TV series, The Following, and now The Rookie.

Fans are loving the show and recently said the same thing when the police drama teamed up with spin-off show The Rookie: Feds.

Shawn and Aaron both went into acting as a career

The first episode of the new year saw an epic crossover event in which John Nolan and the LAPD team join forces with The Rookie: Feds' Simone Clark and her special agent colleagues.

The episode saw the two departments team up after Harper and her husband James found themselves caught up in a bank robbery. However, it was the storyline between Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford that caught the attention of viewers.

The Rookie fans are gripped by Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford's storyline

While we won't deliver the spoiler, viewers were delighted over the episode. One person wrote on social media: "It was so awesome, had me glued to the TV. Loved every moment, especially every #Chenford part. Great job @EricWinter1, @Mel13Oneil, and @therookie for such an outstanding show," while another added: "Absolutely gorgeous episode, we wanted and waited for it for so long, and it was totally worth every second of that wait. You guys made us feel the magic. I loved it. I can't wait for ALL the amazing things to come for #Chenford in #chanforland."

