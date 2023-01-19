Outlander bosses confirm show to end with season eight Find out more about the end of Outlander

Sing me a song of a lass that is gone indeed! Starz and Lionsgate+ have confirmed that the eighth season of Outlander will be the show's last, and we are devastated! They have also greenlit the spin-off show Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel series that will follow the relationship between Jamie's parent's parents, Brian and Ellen.

WATCH: Outlander cast confirms that the eighth season will be its last

Loading the player...

Speaking about the end of the romance period drama, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ said: "For nearly a decade 'Outlander' has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

MORE: Sam Heughan pens sweet message to Outlander co-star – and reveals exciting news

READ: Outlander's Sam Heughan's surprising Scottish home revealed

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

So what will Blood of My Blood be about? The synopsis reads: "It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that 'Outlander' fans will know and recognise. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season Eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book Ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the 'Outlander' universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

The final season will of course see Caitríona Balfe return as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser as well as Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, and John Bell as Young Ian.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.