Outlander star Sam Heughan's rare photos inside £1m homes that are his 'happy place'

Speaking to the National Scot, Sam spoke about his love for Scotland. "With my job, I love working, I love travelling, but [my happy place] is probably coming back to Scotland. I have a great fondness for Scotland. It has so many good things."
The actor likes to keep his personal life very private but he did divulge to Men's Journal: "Now I live in a region near Glasgow." He added: "The country is beautiful year-round, but the autumn is an especially nice time to be in Scotland."
Sam Heughan's home gym
The Spy Who Dumped Me star – who grew up on a working farm in New Galloway, Dumfriesshire – has a home gym inside his garage, which has brick walls painted white and concrete floors where Sam was pictured kneeling with his weights.
"Sweaty weekend @mypeakchallenge garage gym workout done!" he wrote.
Sam Heughan's living room
For many of the star's posts, which often promote his recent programmes and his own whisky brand, The Sassenach, he appears in front of a bookcase. It is brimming with books and ornaments, as well as an impressive collection of POP! Figures. There is also a dark blue wall that features a marble shelf and an ornate uplight with a small cream shade.
During a video appearance on This Morning in 2020, Sam sat on a black leather sofa with grey tartan blankets draped across the back and white walls behind him.
Sam Heughan's fireplace
One room features a luxury marble fireplace with a black coffee table and indoor plant positioned next to it.
Sam Heughan's home bar
In another series of photos that appear to have been taken inside his living room, Sam revealed he has a home bar in one corner. It has the same blue painted walls with a wooden cabinet holding a selection of spirits, and even a machine to pour his own pint!
The Outlander star captioned the post: "Loving my @tennentslager #perfectpour machine! Everyone’s welcome to 'Sam’s bar'... (long as stocks last) @sassenachspirits."
Sam Heughan's second home bar
Another house, another bar. The actor certainly loves his drinks and his rustic home bar looks like the perfect place for a beverage. Three wooden shelves are crammed with glass bottles of all sorts of shapes and sizes and there's a matching wooden counter for serving up the drinks.
Sam Heughan's garden
The actor often shares videos of himself making cocktails inside a walled garden with a large lawn surrounded by flower beds with pink roses, while tall brick walls offer plenty of privacy.
Sam Heughan's driveway
Sam's driveway is the perfect spot to work out. He shared a post-gym selfie from his front garden, which is surrounded by lots of greenery and offers plenty of space for his weights, mats and skipping rope.
Sam Heughan's garage
Sam revealed another angle of his front garden while posing on his motorbike. The curved driveway leads to a double garage with pale grey bricks and wooden doors.
