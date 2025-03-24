Outlander star Sam Heughan's rare photos inside £1m homes that are his 'happy place'

Outlander star Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit show, owns three homes in Scotland and he occasionally gives fans a look inside his properties.

Speaking to the National Scot, Sam spoke about his love for Scotland. "With my job, I love working, I love travelling, but [my happy place] is probably coming back to Scotland. I have a great fondness for Scotland. It has so many good things."

The actor likes to keep his personal life very private but he did divulge to Men's Journal: "Now I live in a region near Glasgow." He added: "The country is beautiful year-round, but the autumn is an especially nice time to be in Scotland."

Keep scrolling to take a look inside where the actor lives...

WATCH: Outlander's Sam and Graham joked that they're living together

© Photo: Instagram Sam Heughan's home gym The Spy Who Dumped Me star – who grew up on a working farm in New Galloway, Dumfriesshire – has a home gym inside his garage, which has brick walls painted white and concrete floors where Sam was pictured kneeling with his weights. "Sweaty weekend @mypeakchallenge garage gym workout done!" he wrote.

© Photo: Instagram Sam Heughan's living room For many of the star's posts, which often promote his recent programmes and his own whisky brand, The Sassenach, he appears in front of a bookcase. It is brimming with books and ornaments, as well as an impressive collection of POP! Figures. There is also a dark blue wall that features a marble shelf and an ornate uplight with a small cream shade.

© Photo: Rex Sam Heughan's living room During a video appearance on This Morning in 2020, Sam sat on a black leather sofa with grey tartan blankets draped across the back and white walls behind him.

© Photo: Rex Sam Heughan's fireplace One room features a luxury marble fireplace with a black coffee table and indoor plant positioned next to it.

© Photo: Instagram Sam Heughan's home bar In another series of photos that appear to have been taken inside his living room, Sam revealed he has a home bar in one corner. It has the same blue painted walls with a wooden cabinet holding a selection of spirits, and even a machine to pour his own pint! The Outlander star captioned the post: "Loving my @tennentslager #perfectpour machine! Everyone’s welcome to 'Sam’s bar'... (long as stocks last) @sassenachspirits."

Sam Heughan's second home bar Another house, another bar. The actor certainly loves his drinks and his rustic home bar looks like the perfect place for a beverage. Three wooden shelves are crammed with glass bottles of all sorts of shapes and sizes and there's a matching wooden counter for serving up the drinks.

© Instagram Sam Heughan's garden The actor often shares videos of himself making cocktails inside a walled garden with a large lawn surrounded by flower beds with pink roses, while tall brick walls offer plenty of privacy.

© Photo: Instagram Sam Heughan's driveway Sam's driveway is the perfect spot to work out. He shared a post-gym selfie from his front garden, which is surrounded by lots of greenery and offers plenty of space for his weights, mats and skipping rope.