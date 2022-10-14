Outlander star Sophie Skelton reveals details about season 7 - and we can’t wait The actress is also set to star in the new horror film, Stalker

Outlander star Sophie Skelton has opened up about filming season seven, revealing that it is taking longer than usual for a very special reason.

MORE: Why has Outlander star Laura Donnelly been recast as Jenny Murray?

The actress, who is also set to star in the new horror film Stalker, revealed that they are making up for a shorter season six, with an extra-long series of 16 episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Skelton stars in psychological thriller Stalker

In a Spotlight cover for HELLO!: "With Outlander, I think we're going to be on season seven for a little bit longer. As you know, it's a longer season this year with season six having been cut short, we're giving the fans what they missed and adding to season seven more episodes.

"So I'm not too sure when we'll be finished here yet, but I think we might be here for a little bit longer, so everything might have to be put on pause for a tiny bit."

Sophie opened up about Outlander

The hit show recently revealed some major cast changes for the upcoming seventh season of the hit Starz period drama, with several new and returning characters expected to join the show. Fans were thrilled to see the likes of Graham McTavish and Nell Hudson reprising their roles as Dougal MacKenzie and Laoghaire Fraser - while others were somewhat disappointed by the recasting of Jamie’s sister, Jenny.

MORE: Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe shares exciting season seven news - and fans will be delighted

Actress Kristin Atherton will be stepping into the role of Jenny, who is the older sister of protagonist Jamie Fraser, for the new season. She was originally played by Laura Donnelly from seasons one to three of the popular period piece. While the exact reason for Laura's exit isn't known, it's possible that the star was too busy with other projects to return to the period drama.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.