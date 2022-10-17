Outlander fans confused for same reason amid new season 7 cast announcement Filming for season 7 is underway

Outlander fans have taken to Twitter to express their confusion following the major cast changes announced for the upcoming seventh season.

The popular Starz show recently revealed that Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek will be reprising their roles as Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan.

Fans were confused by the actors' return as both their characters were killed off in previous seasons.

Back in season two, Dougal met his violent end when he choked on his own blood after being stabbed by protagonist Jamie Fraser. As for Geillis, she was beheaded by nurse Claire Fraser in season three.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Geilis is back?I thought she was dead? Claire cut her head off," while another added: "Dougal and Geillis are dead?! Does that mean more past scenes??"

A third fan commented: "Dougal? Geillis? Weird because they are not in the books at all. I wonder how they'll get them back! Can't wait to see this!" prompting another to reply, correcting them: "They do reappear! There is a very awkward moment when Roger introduces Buck to his mum."

Graham McTavish will be reprising his role as Dougal MacKenzie

Another fan suggested that the characters may feature in flashback scenes, writing: "I think Brian and Dougal scenes will be flashbacks. And Geillis... no clue, but I love the character so it's fine to me. Maybe she would appear with Dougal in a flashback too."

Fans who have read the books will know that both Douglas and Geillis reappear in the eighth novel, which sees Buck MacKenzie visit Geillis in 1739 after Roger MacKenzie tells him that she is his mother. As for Dougal, he features again in the story when Roger encounters him on the MacKenzie land.

New and returning stars have been added to the cast

Graham and Lotte aren't the only returning cast members as Steve Cree will reprise his role as Old Ian Murray, while Andrew Whipp and Layla Burns will return to play Brian Fraser and Joan MacKimmie.

