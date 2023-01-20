Death in Paradise star Ginny Holder talks Darlene's love for Dwayne and future on team

Death in Paradise’s Darlene has become a fast fan favourite since returning to the island of St Marie, this time as a member of the police team!

The character, played by Ginny Holder, was previously introduced back in 2018 as a love interest for Danny John Jules’ character, Dwayne Myers - so could she ever see the romance rekindled, and what did Ginny make of season 12, episode three? See our episode breakdown and chat with the star here…

WATCH: See our chat with Ginny Holder on Death in Paradise season 12 here

Discussing Darlene's romance with Dwayne, Ginny explained: "Back then, Darlene was Dwayne's love interest. He was very, very, very, very popular, very cheeky. They were going out and seeing one another. And I really loved their relationship. He was always trying to lead her on or play games with her, but she was always one or two steps ahead and always caught him out.

Darlene with DCI Patterson

"She was really sassy and sexy and just loved being a woman… She just loved the relationship with Dwayne. And then he ended up going off with his father, and she was just left!"

She said whether Darlene would rekindle a romance with Dwayne, and, should Danny return to the show, she added: "Do you know what I think? I think she would [get back together with him] because he was such a cheeky character… she would be tempted because they had quite a close bond. They had a good bond. They had a nice relationship, a really nice relationship so yeah. Yeah, she would!"

Have you been enjoying season 12?

The star also hinted about the mysteries introduced in the latest episode, including Neville's friend Andy arriving on the island and the final moments of episode two, where Robert Webb's character Justin is watching Neville sinisterly. While Ginny of course couldn't give away any spoilers, she admitted that she was on “the edge of [her] seat” watching the upcoming episodes. We can’t wait to find out why!

