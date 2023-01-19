Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals the one thing he doesn't like about playing Neville Parker The actor opened up about transforming into character

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed the one thing he "hates" about transforming into his character DI Neville Parker - he doesn't like shaving his beard off!

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video from the makeup truck on set in which he documented the physical change. He wrote in the caption: "The things I do to become DI Neville Parker."

At the beginning of the video, Ralf films himself sporting a full beard as he prepares to visit the makeup department. He tells the camera: "I'm about to go into the makeup truck because obviously, I do not look like Detective Inspector Neville Parker at the moment."

Pointing to his facial hair, he says: "I have to get rid of this. I just hate being clean shaven but here we go."

At the end of the video, a beardless Ralf jokingly remarks: "There it is. Six months of my life. Gutting," he jokingly said.

The Two Pints star divided fans with the change, with some preferring the star clean-shaven whilst others called for Neville to rock a beard in future series.

Ralf revealed that he doesn't like shaving his beard off to play Neville

One person wrote: "Much MUCH prefer the beard!! Neville really needs to grow one, maybe his new friend should suggest it!" while another agreed, adding: "DI Parker should grow a beard out. Just saying!"

Other fans disagreed, with one person commenting: "You look better clean-shaven if I may say so," while another added: "Love the clean-shaven look!!!!"

The video comes shortly after the release of the second episode of series 12, which left fans feeling a little concerned about Neville's future on the show.

Ralf with co-star Chelsea Edge as Neville and Sophie

Ralf recently addressed his character's fate in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Responding to a viewer who asked if he could reveal whether he would be leaving the show anytime soon, he said that he couldn't.

"Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn't mean anything. There's nothing to read into this either way," he explained. "All of those talks and negotiations - not even negotiations, we aren't at that stage yet - it's not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever."

He went on to say that while "no decision has been made yet", fans shouldn't read into it.

