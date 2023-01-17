Death In Paradise star Ralf Little teases co-star after episode 2 - and his reaction is priceless! The actor has built a close relationship with his co-stars since joining the BBC series

Since joining Death In Paradise as Detective Neville Parker, Ralf Little has forged a number of close relationships with his co-stars, and that includes Tahj Miles. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ralf couldn't help but poke fun at the actor, who plays Officer Marlon Pryce on the show, referring to him as the "ultimate scene stealer."

Revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets from episode two of the new series, Ralf shared a video clip from the latest instalment on Instagram, telling fans: "Those rubber gloves covered in suds were Tahj's idea because he's a little scene stealer! Legend."

Prompting a response from the man himself, Tahj then responded, "It was a character choice, I promise," which prompted Ralf to reply: "@tahjmiles I think there's been a robbery!"

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the exchange, with many praising Ralf and Tahj's performance on the hit BBC show.

"Such great acting from everyone, how refreshing! Well done all concerned," commented one. "Both you and Tahj are scene stealers to me," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Loving the series! Cannot wait to watch the next episode! Best detective series on TV!"

Ralf first joined the cast of Death In Paradise in 2020

Having aired on Friday, the second episode saw Neville and his team investigating a mysterious doomsday cult death - where the man was found in a bunker, locked in and alone - but was somehow poisoned with cyanide.

During the episode, the team also discovered that a second murder had taken place, but despite triumphing with two arrests under their belt, it looks like Neville and co are far from finished with the remaining member of the cult - played by Robert Webb.

Episode two of season 12 saw the team investigating a mysterious doomsday cult death

After watching Neville say farewell to Sophie from a distance, we're sure the sinister character will be out for revenge – and we can't wait to see what's in store for the third episode.

