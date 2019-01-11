Death in Paradise reveals what happened to Danny John-Jules' character Dwayne Myers So where was Officer Dwayne Myers?

Death in Paradise season eight premiered on Thursday night, and characters on the show were quick to explain the absence of Dwayne Myers, played by Danny John-Jules, who quit the show after seven seasons to pursue other opportunities. Although viewers were disappointed that he wasn't in the series, according to Jack and JP, the officer was currently on a boat trip with his dad, and having the time of his life!

Danny played Dwayne since 2011

In the episode, Jack asked JP: "Have you heard from Dwayne at all? How is the epic voyage with his dad going?" JP replied: "I spoke to him yesterday sir. He was just off the coast of Cuba, and he'd picked up a crew whose engine had died." It turns out that a hen party was taking place on the boat he rescued, and Jack jokes: "Typical, the luck of that man – are you sure he's not Irish?"

Fans missed Danny in the opening episode, with one writing: "Not too sure how I feel about #DeathInParadise without @DannyJohnJules, you gotta love Dwayne Myers, please come back soon." Another added: "Great to see #DeathinParadise back on our screens....missed Dwayne but great to see #robertjamescollier. Can't wait for next week." The cast have previously opened up about Danny's exit, with Ardal O'Hanlon saying: "We're all dispensable. Absolutely, when I heard that Danny was leaving, I thought, 'Hmm. How will that play? How will the audience take that?' Because he's a very popular character in the show, and he's been there since the start as well, so there's that. But we've seen time and time again that the show survives these cast changes."

