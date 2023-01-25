All you need to know about Paul Mescal's love life The Aftersun actor has been nominated at this year's Oscars

Since starring in the hugely popular BBC drama Normal People way back in 2020, Paul Mescal's career has gone from strength to strength.

So much so that the actor has even bagged himself his first Oscar nomination for this year's upcoming Academy Awards thanks to his critically acclaimed performance in the indie film, Aftersun. But in addition to his career success, the heartthrob's personal life has also caught the attention of fans since he rose to fame.

WATCH: Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy and more receive their first Oscar nomination for 2023 awards

Loading the player...

Is Paul Mescal single?

The actor tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight but, at the moment, it's being reported that Paul is currently single. However, it's possible that he may have a special someone but is choosing to keep his cards close to his chest.

Who has Paul Mescal dated in the past?

Up until recently, Paul was in a relationship with alternative singer Phoebe Bridgers. The pair got together soon after the two were spotted interacting on Twitter in a very flirty way back in 2020.

MORE: Paul Mescal's family sadness amid Oscars nomination joy

MORE: 6 Sarah Lancashire shows to watch if you love Happy Valley

Paul was previously in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers

The singer tweeted her praise for Normal People which prompted Paul to tweet back in awe: "I'm officially dead." Phoebe then responded: "No don't die your [sic] so talented aha."

After that, the rumour mill of their romance was in overdrive but it wasn't until November 2021 that they officially confirmed to the world they were an item by stepping out together on the red carpet.

The pair also posted a series of loved-up photos on their Instagram and quickly became a fan-favourite couple.

The actor is thought to be currently single

What happened to Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers?

In late 2022, it was reported that Paul and Phoebe had got engaged, however, they never confirmed this themselves. They seemed more in love than ever and in an interview with GQ, Paul said "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don't know where I'd be without her."

But sadly, almost immediately after reports began swirling of an engagement, it was then reported that Paul and Phoebe had called time on their relationship and that the singer was now in a relationship with comedian and actor Bo Burnham.

Phoebe and Bo haven't commented on the situation themselves, but they were pictured at an airport together in January.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.