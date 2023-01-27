The Daily Lowdown: Rita Ora teams up with Hollywood A-Listers for new video

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Rita Ora bringing in some big names to appear in her brand-new music video.

Not only that, Taylor Swift's new video has fans whipping up theories and Britney Spears tells her fans they went too far. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Rita Ora has finally dropped new music and the star brought in some Hollywood A-Listers to do so. The singer, who shared new single You Only Love Me, could be seen getting married in her new music video while stars including Lindsay Lohan and Kristen Stewart made a surprise cameo! The Parent Trap actress appears on a TV screen to say a big congrats to Rita on her special day, take a listen! Rita's new music is set to feature on her upcoming album which is a follow up to her 2018 album, Phoenix.

MORE: Miley Cyrus and SZA tease exciting project that fans will love

MORE: Succession reveals teaser trailer and season four release date - and it's so soon!

Speaking of new releases, Taylor Swift has dropped her new track Lavender Haze from her album Midnights and fans are loving spotting plenty of Easter Eggs in the brand new video. The video sees references to the number Midnight, the title of her latest album, as well as another track from the album called Mastermind, hinting that could be her next release. The singer's huge fanbase are also convinced the purple theme is a clue that her 2010 record Speak Now could be the next album from her back catalogue to be re-recorded and released as Taylor's version. We can't wait to find out!

Britney Spears has spoken out to tell her fans they went "too far" after they called the police to check on her. The superstar took to Twitter to share a statement explaining she felt her privacy was invaded when authorities turned up at her property after receiving a number of what she called 'prank phone calls'. Britney added when the police arrived they did not enter after quickly realising there was no issue, before saying she felt she was being gaslit after being portrayed in a poor light. The concern from her fans came after the Baby One More Time hitmaker deleted her Instagram, she has not yet returned to the platform.

Rick Astley has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against artist Yung Gravy. The 80s pop star claimed the rapper was unauthorised in using an imitation of Rick's vocals from the 1987 track Never Gonna Give You Up for Yung Gravy's song Betty which was released in 2022. Rick's legal team filed the documents in Los Angeles stating that Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, had only received authorised permission for the instrumentals of the track, and claimed the 26-year-old rap star had conspired to include a nearly indistinguishable imitation of Rick's voice throughout the song.

And N-Dubz has signed a two-album deal with major label EMI following their reunion last year. The trio, who released their comeback track Charmer in 2022, are set to be releasing more music in the future as part of the record deal with the label who has looked after huge stars in the past such as Coldplay, Robbie Williams and more. It comes soon after the group announced more gigs for the year ahead including a number of outdoor shows in Gunnersbury Park in London and at Brighton Valley's Concert Series.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.