Succession has dropped an epic trailer for season four and finally shared the release date for new episodes – and fans don't have long to wait!

The award-winning drama will see the return of Brian Cox as the Roy family matriarch and head of Waystar Roy Co., as well as other fan-favourite characters including Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Kieran Culkin as younger sibling Roman, Sarah Snook as sister Shiv and Alan Ruck as the eldest Roy sibling, Connor. Check out the epic teaser below…

When is Succession season four released?

Season four of Succession will land on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 27 March. For those watching in the US, the show will land on its usual platform, HBO on the same day.

What will Succession season four be about?

Die-hard fans of Succession will be desperate to find out what is going to come of the divided family after season three's major cliffhanger showed media conglomerate Logan pulling the rug out from under his four children's feet.

Succession has shared a first look at season four

The synopsis reads: "In series 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Brian Cox will return as Logan Roy

Fans can look forward to some new faces joining the cast including Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Other supporting actors also reprising their roles for the new episodes include Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv's husband Tom Wambsgans, Harriet Walter, who plays Lady Caroline Collingwood, Natalie Gold as Kendall's ex-wife Rava, and James Cromwell as Logan's brother and great uncle of Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), Ewan Roy.

Succession available exclusively from 27 March on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

