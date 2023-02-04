When will Taylor Kinney return to Chicago Fire? The actor took a leave of absence for a personal reason

Taylor Kinney fans have been vocal over their fears he won't return to Chicago Fire after he was forced to take time off to deal with a personal matter.

The star stepped away from the firefighting drama last month and viewers are eagerly awaiting more information on his future with the show.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew were informed of Taylor's absence ahead of time and scripts were being rewritten to reflect the changes.

WATCH: Unearthed commercial starring Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer

Loading the player...

But that hasn't curbed the concerns that Taylor's character, Kelly Severide, could be written out entirely.

Taylor hasn't addressed his absence publicly but social media is alight with suggestions as to ways he may now leave and their hopes that he won't.

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey in disbelief as she shares update with three children

READ: NCIS stars' real-life partners revealed: Eric Christian Olsen, Vanessa Lachey, more

On the Instagram page for One Chicago, one fan wrote: "Hope that Taylor is ok and will return at least during the season finale or when season 12 starts. Won’t be the same without him. Been there since the beginning and 11 seasons later will be hard not to see him. I hope it’s a short hiatus," while a second added: "I don't know if I'll watch if Taylor doesn't come back".

Viewers are eager to know what Taylor's future on the show holds

The network is yet to give an update on Taylor's return but his hiatus is the latest shakeup for Chicago Fire after Jesse Spencer decided to leave the franchise.

MORE: Chicago Fire: All the original cast members who left and why

MORE: 7 actors who were fired from their TV show and why

Famed for playing Captain Matthew Casey in the drama between 2012 and 2021, Jesse left after almost ten years.

Jesse Spencer recently left the show after a decade

Explaining his reasons for leaving, he said: "I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek [Hass, showrunner] to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show."

He continued: "He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.