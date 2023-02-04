NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey in disbelief as she shares update with three children The actress gave fans an update on life with her children – Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey just gave fans a sweet update on her family life with Nick Lachey and their kids. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress posted an adorable new photo alongside her three children – Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix – revealing her disbelief at their life on the idyllic island of O'ahu. "I still can't believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving us back!" she penned in the caption.

Sparking a reaction from her 1 million followers, Vanessa's good friend and fellow actress, Jamie Lynn Sigler quickly replied, "Love this," while singer Jessie James Decker commented, "Looks Magical," followed by several love heart emojis.

Back in 2021, Vanessa and her husband Nick first revealed that they'd made the decision to sell their home in Los Angeles and relocate to Hawaii. Speaking to Travel + Leisure in March 2022, the mum-of-three explained that after spending two weeks flying back and forth to film NCIS: Hawai'i, she realised that they needed to make a big decision.

The NCIS star and her adorable family live in O'ahu

"We thought we were going to do a Hawaii to L.A. 'travel-on-the-weekend' thing," Vanessa said. "We sold our house and now we've got Hawaii license plates!"

Speaking about their new life in O'ahu, she added: "This is the most beautiful place I've ever been emotionally. There's a magic. When you live here and are surrounded by the loving people…you can't help but feel it and get moved by it."

Since relocating to Hawaii in 2021, the family couldn't be happier

As for her husband's initial reaction to the move, Vanessa opened up about how supportive and positive Nick had been. Speaking to ET, the NCIS star said:

"It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, 'What do you think?' and...he's like, 'Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.' And he was like, 'This is awesome!' And I'll never forget him saying, 'This is your time and you've been there in the past for me.'"

Vanessa previously revealed that her husband Nick was extremely supportive about the big move

Vanessa also spoke about her children's delight at the news: "I told the kids and they were gung ho because they think that Hawaii is water slides, play," she said. "I ask them all the time, 'Are you happy or no?' And they're like, yeah! So they're very happy here, they love it here. They're island babies. I didn't even realize I had island babies until I brought them here."

