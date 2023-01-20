Taylor Kinney takes leave of absence from Chicago Fire – details The fan favourite portrays Kelly Severide on the NBC show

Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire after 11 seasons. The 41-year-old, who currently stars as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, is reportedly taking a break from the NBC show to deal with a personal matter. According to Deadline, the cast and crew have been informed of Taylor's upcoming absence and scripts are being rewritten to reflect the changes.

Having starred in Chicago Fire since the very first episode aired in 2012, fans will no doubt notice the actor's absence in future episodes. A favorite on the show, viewers have grown particularly attached to the on-screen romance between Taylor's character Kelly and his wife Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo). We're sending our best wishes to Taylor during this time.

Taylor Kinney has been starring in Chicago Fire since 2012

